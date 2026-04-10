Kosol Energie has used air freight to sustain PV module production, as supply constraints pressure timelines across utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments. India Kosol Energie has airlifted around 100 metric tons of solar cells to India, using a chartered cargo aircraft to support module manufacturing and project delivery timelines. The shipment arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as the company sought to avoid disruptions linked to global supply volatility and extended shipping timelines. The company said it opted for air freight ...

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