A review of 60 renewable energy studies finds that by 2050, solar PV and wind could supply 80-100% of electricity, but overly conservative Capex assumptions and simplified PV modeling often underestimate deployment potential. While future PV costs depend on supply chains and geopolitical risks, historical experience suggests medium-term risks are manageable, and material constraints are being resolved.The Capex of photovoltaics is expected to range between €166 ($192)/kW and €720/kW in 2050, according to a new study from Finland's LUT University. The researchers noted that €166 value follows ...

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