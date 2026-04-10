In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Saharan dust caused widespread panel soiling in southern Europe in early May, while much of central and eastern Europe benefitted from above-average solar resources. Favourable conditions broke down later in the month as cold polar air and a powerful storm system brought cloud, snow and damaging winds to many parts of the continent.March in Europe brought a complex mix of atmospheric conditions for solar, according to analysis using the Solcast API. An early outbreak of Saharan dust temporarily reduced solar resource ...

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