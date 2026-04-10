Kia Europe GmbH: The Power of Firsts: Kia launches EV2 campaign as an emotional gateway to electric mobility

New campaign celebrates meaningful life "firsts" through the EV2

EV2 positioned as Kia's smallest EV and entry point to the brand's electric line-up

Fully integrated 360-degree European campaign spans TV, cinema, product films, print, and social-first content

Second campaign phase to introduce creator-led in summer 2026

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Europe has launched "The Power of Firsts", a new integrated campaign marking the introduction of the EV2, the smallest EV in the brand's line-up and its entry point into electric mobility.

Developed in collaboration with INNOCEAN Berlin, the campaign positions the EV2 as an enabler of new experiences. Moving beyond purely product messaging, it connects with new and emerging customer groups through emotionally grounded storytelling while reinforcing Kia's progressive brand identity.

Celebrating new beginnings

"The Power of Firsts" builds on a simple insight: first experiences shape how we see the world. Whether it is a first independent drive, a first creative step, or a first shared adventure, these moments often mark key transitions into new life chapters.

"The EV2 represents a significant step in broadening access to electric mobility within Kia's line-up," said David Hilbert, Marketing Director at Kia Europe. "With 'The Power of Firsts', we want to place the focus on the human experience. The campaign positions the EV2 as a companion to meaningful first moments and demonstrates Kia's ambition to connect with customers in an authentic, meaningful way that reflects how they live today."

"A campaign of this nature is, coincidentally, a first for Kia," added Gabriel Mattar, CCO at Innocean Berlin. "It evolves over time, going from a traditional film to a social second chapter. A testimony of Kia's constant search for innovation and inspiration in everything they do."

The creative execution presents a distinctly forward-looking narrative. A series of intimate vignettes portrays meaningful "firsts", all subtly connected through the presence of the EV2. Each story is crafted to resonate broadly, appealing to diverse audiences while avoiding age-based or life-stage stereotypes.

A fully integrated 360-degree approach

"The Power of Firsts" launches as a multi-channel platform across Europe. The first phase of the campaign includes a hero film for television, cinema, and digital platforms, supported by dedicated product films, print executions, digital assets, and tailored social-first content for platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

The campaign has been designed modularly. This maintains a consistent narrative while allowing for adaptation across formats and markets. Neutral photography and digital assets support the EV2 product website and online brochure.

The second chapter of "The Power of Firsts"

The campaign will be expanded in summer 2026 with a second phase, featuring collaborations with content creators from different disciplines. Each will revisit a defining personal "first" with the EV2 integrated into their story. Two creators introduced in the main film will continue their involvement. This approach embeds the campaign naturally within social platforms and maintains long-term engagement beyond the initial launch.

Expanding Kia's electric portfolio

As the smallest EV in Kia's line-up, the EV2 plays a strategic role within the brand's growing electric portfolio. It complements Kia's larger EVs by offering a compact, design-led and emotionally distinctive electric car that captures the essence of the brand. Through progressive storytelling, the EV2 is positioned to resonate with both existing and new customer segments.

About Kia Europe

Kia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation - a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularisation of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around.

Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Žilina, Slovakia. Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle, becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022.

Further information can be found here: www.press-eu.kia.com

About INNOCEAN

INNOCEAN, launched in 2005 as the marketing vanguard for Hyundai Motor Group, evolved rapidly into a true global marketing communications company, with over 3,800 employees and a worldwide network consisting of 23 overseas operations.

Its European network, with almost 400 employees from 50+ nationalities, builds bespoke international teams in proximity to clients across its offices in Frankfurt am Main (also serving as the regional HQ), London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Moscow, and Istanbul.

The agency has accelerated its expansion since the set-up of a European Creative Hub in Berlin. In 2018, it hired Gabriel Mattar and Ricardo Wolff as European COO and ECD respectively, to lead a tight-knit, award-winning international creative team based at the Hackescher Markt.

Kia Europe Media Office

Contact. pr@kia-europe.com

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