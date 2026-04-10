Solar energy, driven by excellent resource conditions and rapidly improving economic attractiveness, is expected to emerge as a bulk energy supplier in future energy systems. The self-limiting effects of solar power can be circumvented through solar-hybrid solutions, such as PV-geothermal hybrid configurations.Security of supply is often raised as a concern in energy systems dominated by weather-dependent renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy. In this context, most scenarios have highlighted the value of PV-battery hybrid configurations. Researchers from LUT University propose a ...

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