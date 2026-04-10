The Canadian province of Ontario has shared the results of what it has called its largest public power procurement exercise in its history, offering contracts to 12 solar projects and two wind projects with a cumulative capacity in excess of 1.3 GW.Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has approved 12 solar projects with a combined capacity of 915.1 MW through the province's Long-Term 2 (LT2) Energy Window 1 procurement exercise. It has also agreed on two new wind projects totaling 400 MW, marking the first major competitive procurement of new wind and solar resources in over ...

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