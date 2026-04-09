Standard Dental Labs Inc. Files 2025 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements 2025 Following Transformational Year and Recent Acquisition Positioning Company for Potential, Significant Revenue Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTC: TUTH) ("Standard Dental Labs" and the "Company") today announced the filing of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 1-K and its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on the Company's operational progress and strategic outlook.

Management believes 2025 represented one of the most significant years of progress the Company has had in recent years. During the year, the company strengthened its public-company infrastructure, achieved an uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, secured SEC qualification of its Regulation A offering, and built an acquisition pipeline that we anticipate will translate into revenue growth following the closing of pending acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory.

Prior to the Company's strategic repositioning in recent years, Standard Dental Labs had not reported operating income since its founding in 1998 and had not generated revenue during its first 23 years as a public company. Over the past several years, management has worked to rebuild the Company's reporting infrastructure, restore regulatory compliance, and reposition the Company toward an operating model focused on organic growth of the Company's existing laboratory business while identifying opportunities for the acquisition and consolidation of independent dental laboratories. Many of these efforts came to fruition in 2025.

As a result of those efforts, the Company has now reported revenue for three consecutive years, representing a meaningful operational shift compared to the Company's earlier history.

While the financial statements in the Company's 2025 Annual Report reflect a year focused primarily on corporate restructuring and building the Company's acquisition platform, management believes the groundwork laid during the year is now beginning to translate into meaningful operational growth.

Major Milestones Achieved in 2025

During 2025, Standard Dental Labs executed a series of initiatives that strengthened its public-company infrastructure and positioned the company to pursue its consolidation strategy within the highly fragmented dental laboratory industry.

Key milestones during the year included:

March 2025

• Completed 13 month FINRA compliance review resulting in the company emerging with the ability to raise capital using formal processes, such as the SEC qualification for the Regulation A offering, and any future offering the Company may want to pursue.

• Completion of the company's corporate rebranding from Costas, Inc. to Standard Dental Labs Inc., together with the transition to the TUTH ticker symbol.

• Implementation of a 20-for-1 reverse stock split and related capital structure adjustments designed to support the company's long-term growth strategy.

• Filing of the company's annual report and audited annual financial statements, reinforcing management's commitment to transparency and current public reporting.

May 2025

• Completion of the restatement and re-audit of prior financial statements following the company's auditor transition, strengthening the integrity of the Company's reporting platform.

June 2025

• Successful uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market, representing a significant step forward from the OTC Pink Market and reflecting higher public-company standards.

August 2025

- SEC qualification of the company's Regulation A offering, providing Standard Dental Labs with an additional capital formation channel designed to support operational expansion.

Autumn of 2025

• Execution of multiple Letters of Intent with privately owned dental laboratories as part of the Company's focused consolidation strategy within the highly fragmented dental laboratory industry.

• Expansion of the Company's acquisition pipeline through ongoing engagement with independent laboratory owners throughout Florida.

Management believes these achievements established the corporate, regulatory, and capital markets framework necessary for Standard Dental Labs to execute its strategy of organically growing its laboratory business while also strategically acquiring and integrating independent dental laboratories on an opportunistic basis.

Pending Acquisition of BRLIT Dental Laboratory

Subsequent to the reporting period covered by the 2025 Annual Report, the Company entered into an asset acquisition agreement with BRLIT Dental Laboratory, a Sarasota, Florida-based dental laboratory with a multi-decade operating history.

The pending acquisition will represent an important step in the Company's growth strategy and, if and when closed, is expected to increase Standard Dental Labs' annualized revenue run rate by more than four times compared to the revenue reflected in the Company's 2025 audited annual financial statements.

Closing the acquisition is contingent upon completion of due diligence and other conditions precedent and is expected to occur by April 30, 2026.

Continuing Acquisition Pipeline

Standard Dental Labs continues to pursue opportunistic, strategic acquisitions among independent dental laboratories, many of which were identified during 2025. Several of these opportunities remain active and under discussion, and the Company intends to continue executing its consolidation strategy in the months ahead.

The dental laboratory industry remains highly fragmented, with hundreds of independently owned laboratories across Florida alone, creating what management believes to be a substantial opportunity for opportunistic, strategic consolidation.

Management Commentary

James D. Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Dental Labs Inc., commented:

"Although the financial results reported for 2025 do not yet reflect the growth we have been working toward, we believe the past year was transformational for the Company. We strengthened our regulatory and financial reporting platform, achieved an uplisting to the OTCQB market, secured qualification of our Regulation A offering, worked on organic growth of our laboratory business and built a meaningful pipeline of strategic acquisition opportunities.

When I assumed leadership of the Company, it had never reported operating income and had not generated revenue for more than two decades after its founding in 1998. Over the past several years we have worked methodically to rebuild the Company's reporting infrastructure, restore regulatory compliance, and position Standard Dental Labs to pursue a disciplined organic growth and strategic acquisition strategy.

The pending completion of the BRLIT Dental Laboratory acquisition will represent an important milestone and we expect it to significantly expand our revenue base as we enter 2026. Our focus now is on continuing to grow our laboratory business and to close the opportunities we have already created and integrating new laboratories into a scalable operating platform."

Investor Conference Call

Standard Dental Labs will host an investor conference call on April 20th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company's audited financial statements, recent acquisition activity, and strategic outlook.

Investors and interested parties are invited to participate in the call. Details on how to access the conference call will be available on the Investor section of the company's website.

Looking Ahead

Standard Dental Labs believes it is entering a new phase of operational growth. Management intends to continue expanding the Company's laboratory network while maintaining its relationships and technical expertise that make our laboratories successful.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is building a network of dental laboratories focused on delivering high-quality dental prosthetics and services to dental professionals across the United States. The Company's growth strategy centers on organic growth of its existing laboratory business while strategically acquiring established independent laboratories and integrating them into our scalable operating platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding growth of the Company's business, potential acquisitions (including LOIs and pending acquisition transactions), the acquisition pipeline, the likelihood and timing of definitive agreements and closings of acquisitions, expected financial impact of completed acquisitions, revenue run-rate targets, integration plans, operational efficiencies, capital availability, and the Company's growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, but are not limited to, outcomes of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on favorable terms, or at all; the availability of financing for acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; market competition; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings, including its Form 1-A/A and related amendments filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures furnished to OTC Markets. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923 • Email: info@sdl.care • Investors: https://sdl.care/investors

SOURCE: Standard Dental Labs Inc.