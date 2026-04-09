Firan Technology Group Corporation Announces Results of AGM

TORONTO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) ("FTG" or the "Corporation") today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), held in Toronto, Ontario on April 9, 2026. The Corporation reports that each of the six director nominees listed in its management information circular dated February 23, 2026, was elected as a director of FTG.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of FTG are set out below.

Nominee Votes For %Votes For Votes Against %Votes Against Mike L. Andrade 13,915,116 98.48% 214,336 1.52% Robert J. Beutel 13,261,538 93.86% 867,914 6.14% Bradley C. Bourne 14,088,597 99.71% 40,855 0.29% Russell David 14,122,171 99.95% 7,281 0.05% Christine Forget 13,601,963 96.27% 527,489 3.73% Edward C. Hanna 13,082,351 92.59% 1,047,101 7.41%

There were 56 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the AGM holding 14,524,610 common shares representing 57.70% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares.

In addition, at the AGM, the shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the Corporation's auditor and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. For more information on these matters, please refer to FTG's management information circular dated February 23, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits : A manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defence, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.





: A manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defence, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts, and a joint venture in Tianjin, China. FTG Aerospace: Designs, certifies, manufactures, and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products and electronic assemblies for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defence equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.



The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation's industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Drew Knight, Executive Vice President, CFO, and Corporate Secretary

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264

drewknight@ftgcorp.com

Head Office: 250 Finchdene Square, Toronto, Ontario, M1X 1A5