TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc.: TAP Real Estate Welcomes Jeff Jarrard as Chief Technology Officer

Salt Lake City, UT, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Real Estate (OTC: RWAX) is pleased to welcome Jeff Jarrard as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), where he will lead the buildout and development of TAPRealEstate.com, the company's residential platform focused on homeowner reporting, property valuation, and cloud-based home management. The TAPRealEstate.com platform is being developed to deliver a more automated, self-directed, and data-driven experience for the ownership, management, valuation, and transaction of real estate.

Jeff brings over two decades of experience building artificial intelligence, large-scale data, and cloud systems at companies such as Microsoft and Washington Mutual. He spent more than twelve years at Microsoft in senior roles across applied AI, data science and product management, supporting core platforms including Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, and contributing to significant market share growth at Microsoft Bing. His work focused on AI-driven product development and large-scale data infrastructure, across systems serving hundreds of millions of users globally, and he was a co-author on patents at Microsoft.

He began his career at Washington Mutual Bank, where he led retail banking analytics across one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, building foundational systems for performance optimization, customer insights, and transaction analysis at national scale.

Mr. Jarrard holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Utah, an MBA in Econometrics and Quantitative Finance from the University of Washington School of Business, and a Master of Science in Data Science from Northwestern University, combining deep expertise in financial systems, statistical modeling, and machine learning.

"I'm thrilled to join a team at TAP that is already running far ahead of where the market is in the real estate industry with their advancements in digital wallets, tokenized assets, blockchain registries and more," said Jeff Jarrard, CTO of TAP Real Estate Technologies.

At TAP Real Estate, Jeff will focus on building the TAPRealEstate.com platform and supporting technology designed to help modernize the world's largest asset class by enabling more technology-driven workflows across real estate valuation, ownership, and transactions. His work will support long-term initiatives around buying, listing, personalized management, and the trading of real estate assets through programmable infrastructure.

"Real estate is a huge opportunity as the world's largest asset class, but it is also in the middle of an existential change in which age of U.S. homebuyers, pricing, time on market, middlemen, and legacy technologies are contributing to friction across both residential and commercial sectors," said Greg Hopkins. "The category needs to be rethought from the ground up across transaction workflows, programmability, and liquidity for buyers, sellers, owners, and operators, which is our mission at TAP Real Estate."

TAP Real Estate is a licensed technology partner of TAP, Inc., a patented technology platform spanning digital wallets, payments, smart contracts, token engine, investment platform and terminal, high yield savings, asset registry, and more that can be used for the tokenization of real world assets such as real estate.

Mr. Jarrard will work closely with Adam Wolfe, who will serve as Blockchain Lead at TAP Real Estate and is a co-author of TAP Inc.'s patent for blockchain currency transfer, valid through 2041. Mr. Wolfe brings experience from companies such as Qualcomm and will help integrate the TAP technology stack for real estate.

"Jeff brings a rare combination of applied artificial intelligence, large-scale data infrastructure, and financial systems expertise within Fortune 100 environments, which is critical for where real estate and global financial systems are heading," said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc. "As payments, real estate assets, and registered ownership records increasingly move toward automated, programmable, and blockchain-based infrastructure, Jeff's leadership will help accelerate the implementation of these systems at TAP Real Estate in a manner that drives the industry forward into the next generation."

About TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc.

TAP Real Estate Technologies, Inc. (OTC: RWAX) is focused on real estate technology, acquisition, and management across both the residential and commercial sectors. TAP Real Estate Technologies has a formal licensing agreement with TAP, Inc. for the exclusive use of TAP branding, licensing, technology, patent, and patents pending in the area of real estate and real world assets.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a privately held financial technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, focused on blockchain payments, tokenization, and digital asset registry infrastructure. TAP delivers a patented platform including a digital wallet, high yield savings, investment platform, financial markets terminal, token engine, smart contract, asset registry, and more. TAP's intellectual property portfolio includes U.S. Patent 12,118,613, System and Method for Transferring Currency Using Blockchain, valid through 2041.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the corporate rebrand and ticker symbol change, use of investment proceeds, potential property acquisitions, licensing negotiations, technology implementation, regulatory developments, and anticipated market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive agreements, market conditions, and general economic factors. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact: Sales@TAPRealEstate.com

Investor Relations: IR@TAPRealEstate.com