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WKN: A2JH8Q | ISIN: US00215W1009 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 10:26
21,400 Euro
+1,90 % +0,400
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80021,40011:53
20,80021,40011:33
PR Newswire
10.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues

TAIPEI, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for March and 1st quarter of 2025.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Mar


Feb


Mar


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2026


2026


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


61,577


52,097


53,748


+18.2 %


+14.6 %














Mar


Feb


Mar


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2026


2026


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,949


1,653


1,638


+17.9 %


+19.0 %



Q1


Q4


Q1


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2026


2025


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


173,662


177,915


148,153


-2.4 %


+17.2 %














Q1


Q4


Q1


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2026


2025


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


5,508


5,763


4,518


-4.4 %


+21.9 %

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)



Mar


Feb


Mar


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2026


2026


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


39,823


34,972


31,198


+13.9 %


+27.6 %














Mar


Feb


Mar


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2026


2026


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,261


1,110


951


+13.6 %


+32.6 %



Q1


Q4


Q1


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2026


2025


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


112,434


109,707


86,668


+2.5 %


+29.7 %














Q1


Q4


Q1


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2026


2025


2025


Change


Change

Net Revenues


3,566


3,553


2,643


+0.4 %


+34.9 %

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 1, 2026.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
https://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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