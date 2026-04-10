The online marketplace, which sourced more than 150,000 used photovoltaic modules in 2025, provides direct access to installers and developers for their repowering projects.Repowering activity across Europe is beginning to generate a secondary market for photovoltaic modules that are removed from operational solar parks but remain technically functional. As early-generation installations are upgraded with higher-efficiency technology, increasing volumes of used panels are becoming available for redeployment in other types of projects. Solar park operators are replacing older modules to increase ...

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