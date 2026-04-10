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PR Newswire
10.04.2026 11:24 Uhr
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No More Fuel Anxiety! AION UT Debuts in Australia, Setting a New Benchmark for Urban Electric Vehicles

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, the highly anticipated 2026 Melbourne Motor Show grandly kicked off. GAC made a strong appearance with four vehicle models across its product lines - GAC, AION, - highlighting its leading strength in new energy and intelligent technologies, while reinforcing its image of "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem". At the show, GAC officially announced the launch of its global strategic model, the AION UT, in Australia. This marks not only a milestone in GAC's "One GAC 2.0" global strategy but also a solid step forward in the company's deep cultivation of the Australian market and its ongoing commitment to the Local Strategy - "GAC: Growing Australian Confidence."

As a leading enterprise in China's new energy vehicle industry, GAC adheres to the core philosophy of "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem". Upholding the principle of 'In Australia, for Australia, integrating into Australia, serving Australia, and contributing to Australia', GAC is committed to deeply cultivating the Australian market by actively advancing efforts across multiple areas including products, channels, services, energy ecosystems, and mobility systems.

Designed as a strategic model for global urban youth, the AION UT stands out with its distinctive 'Eyebrow-Style Headlight' stylish design and class-leading spaciousness. It perfectly blends trendy looks with the comfort space comparable to mid-to-high-end vehicles. Equipped with an advanced smart cockpit, the AION UT offers leading smart interactions, exceptional range and fast-charging performance, all backed by stringent global manufacturing standards. It directly answers the core expectations of Australian users looking for new energy mobility during a time of soaring fuel prices, making it a high-quality, fashionable choice for a green and smart lifestyle.

As one of the few Chinese automakers with mature capability in developing right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles, GAC presented four standout models at the Melbourne Motor Show, including the GAC EMZOOM, GAC M8 PHEV, AION V, and the newly launched AION UT. The display covers a variety of powertrains such as pure electric, plug-in hybrid electric and internal combustion engine vehicles. These models highlighted GAC's accumulated technical expertise and innovative strengths in electrification and intelligent technologies, delivering new experiences of green mobility for Australian customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953692/AION_UT_Debuts_in_Australia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/no-more-fuel-anxiety-aion-ut-debuts-in-australia-setting-a-new-benchmark-for-urban-electric-vehicles-302739143.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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