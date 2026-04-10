Data from the Swedish Energy Agency finds there are now approximately 314,600 grid-connected solar plants in Sweden, the majority of which are systems smaller than 20 kW. The agency's latest analysis also notes the rate of installations is slowing.Sweden installed 21,600 grid-connected solar plants last year, according to figures published by the Swedish Energy Agency, taking the total number of installations to approximately 314,600. The total number equates to around 5.5 GW of installed capacity, which the agency says is equivalent to approximately the amount of electricity the county of Halland, ...

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