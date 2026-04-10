In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Free-On-Board (FOB) China TOPCon spot loading modules edged lower this week. Trading activity has slowed sharply since the Lunar New Year holidays, with buyers staying on the sidelines amid significant price volatility in the Chinese module market during Q1 2026. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on April 7, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, fell 0.83% to $0.119/W FOB China. ...

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