Between 10% and 20% of people living with Parkinson's present symptoms before the age of 50 1

OFF episodes remain underdiagnosed, delaying treatment optimisation and increasing disease burden 2,3

Bial's international campaign, developed with Parkinson's Europe, aims to build a shared language among patients, carers and healthcare professionals

To mark World Parkinson's Day, Bial, an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on neurosciences and rare diseases, today launches "Dialogues with Parkinson's" a year-long awareness and education campaign designed to support clearer communication between people living with Parkinson's, their carers and healthcare professionals. Developed with Parkinson's Europe, the initiative combines scientific evidence with the lived experience of those affected.

In a context in which between 10% and 20% of cases are identified before the age of 50, and it is estimated that more than 10 million people currently live with Parkinson's worldwide projected to reach 25 million cases by 20501,4,5 the key challenge is no longer only treating the condition, but identifying it on time and adjusting the therapeutic approach early.

"From our interactions with the Parkinson's community, we have observed that two perceptions remain deeply rooted in Parkinson's disease: that it is exclusively associated with older age, and a low awareness of one's own symptoms. These factors can contribute to delaying the diagnosis, particularly among younger people, where signs are more subtle and unexpected, and may compromise disease treatment," says João Norte, Vice President, Global Marketing, Access Patient Value at Bial.

The "Dialogues with Parkinson's" campaign aims to strengthen communication as a clinical tool, helping everyone involved to speak the same language across the care pathway. The campaign includes digital content and educational resources including guides and checklists to support more productive conversations between patients, carers and healthcare professionals.

The aim is to change behaviours and promote more informed and proactive communication, supporting the early identification of symptoms, particularly those related to OFF episodes (periods when medication stops working and symptoms return or intensify), as well as strengthening health literacy among the general public.

"We are committed, and we aim to continue creating value that transforms the lives of people living with Parkinson's disease, whether through campaigns and actions that place patients and their needs at the centre, or through the research we carry out every day," João Norte adds.

Bial maintains a strong commitment to research in Parkinson's disease. The lead asset in the company's pipeline is BIA 28-6156, being developed to treat people with Parkinson's who have a pathogenic variation in the glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1) gene. BIA 28-6156, a first-in-class drug, has the potential to become a disease-modifying treatment for people living with Parkinson's associated with this genetic variation. A Phase 2b clinical trial is currently underway (the ACTIVATE study) with all participants having completed the full double-blind treatment period through week 78. Topline results are expected to be released by the end of the first half of 2026.

About Bial

Bial is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the health and lives of people worldwide. With a strong commitment to therapeutic innovation, Bial has established an ambitious R&D programme, consistently investing over 20% of its annual revenue in this area. The company focuses on two key areas with high unmet medical needs: neurosciences and rare diseases.

In Europe, Bial operates manufacturing facilities and an R&D centre at its headquarters in Portugal, and maintains subsidiaries in Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Switzerland. In addition, Bial is present in the United States and selected emerging markets. As part of its international growth strategy, the company collaborates with established partners through strategic alliances and licensing agreements to expand access to its healthcare solutions.

Currently, Bial's products are available in more than 50 countries, advancing its mission to pursue scientific excellence, mainly in neurosciences and rare diseases, delivering transformative medicines that empower patients' lives.

References:

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Early-onset Parkinson's disease [Internet]. Available from: https://www.michaeljfox.org/news/early-onset-parkinsons-disease. Accessed 2026 Apr 8. Neurology Live. Impact of off episodes in Parkinson's disease [Internet]. Available from: https://www.neurologylive.com/view/impact-of-off-episodes-in-parkinson-s-disease. Accessed 2026 Apr 8. Stocchi F, et al. Dialogues Clin Neurosci. 2023;6:11-24. Parkinson's Europe. Facts and figures: statistics [Internet]. Available from: https://parkinsonseurope.org/facts-and-figures/statistics/. Accessed 2026 Apr 8. Parkinson's Europe. Parkinson's cases will double to 25 million by 2050, BMJ study says [Internet]. Available from: https://parkinsonseurope.org/parkinsonslife/parkinsons-cases-will-double-to-25-million-by-2050-bmj-study-says/. Accessed 2026 Apr 8.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Susana Vasconcelos

Director, Communication

T. +351229866100 E. susana.vasconcelos@bial.com