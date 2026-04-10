Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that at the Special Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") held today, all resolutions passed.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Australian Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received are shown below.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution

Result Resolution Resolution

Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Shares - Listing Rule 7.1 Ordinary 186,300,424

99.06% 834,262

0.44% 942,831

0.50% 0 187,243,255

99.56% 834,262

0.44% 0 Carried 2 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Shares - Listing Rule 7.1A Ordinary 186,038,424

98.92% 1,096,262

0.58% 942,831

0.50% 0 186,981,255

99.42% 1,096,262

0.58% 0 Carried 3 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Warrants - Listing Rule 7.1 Ordinary 186,300,424

99.06% 834,262

0.44% 942,831

0.50% 0 187,243,255

99.56% 834,262

0.44% 0 Carried 4 Issue of TF Shares to Director - Mr Sam Pazuki Ordinary 184,777,524

98.79% 1,334,262

0.71% 942,831

0.50% 1,022,900 185,720,355

99.29% 1,334,262

0.71% 1,022,900 Carried 5 Issue of HD Shares & Warrants to Director - Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell Ordinary 184,891,348

98.76% 1,387,104

0.74% 942,831

0.50% 856,234 185,834,179

99.26% 1,387,104

0.74% 856,234 Carried 6 Issue of HD Shares & Warrants to Director - Mr James Withall Ordinary 184,944,190

98.79% 1,334,262

0.71% 942,831

0.50% 856,234 185,887,021

99.29% 1,334,262

0.71% 856,234 Carried 7 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Condire Ordinary 185,509,090

99.05% 834,262

0.45% 942,831

0.50% 791,334 186,451,921

99.55% 834,262

0.45% 791,334 Carried 8 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to B2Gold Ordinary 185,544,190

99.07% 734,262

0.39% 1,007,731

0.54% 791,334 186,551,921

99.61% 734,262

0.39% 791,334 Carried 9 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Franklin Ordinary 185,609,090

99.11% 734,262

0.39% 942,831

0.50% 791,334 186,551,921

99.61% 734,262

0.39% 791,334 Carried 10 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Schroders plc Ordinary 185,597,090

99.10% 746,262

0.40% 942,831

0.50% 791,334 186,539,921

99.60% 746,262

0.40% 791,334 Carried 11 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Dundee Corporation Ordinary 185,597,090

99.10% 746,262

0.40% 942,831

0.50% 791,334 186,539,921

99.60% 746,262

0.40% 791,334 Carried 12 Approval to Issue CF Shares & Warrants Ordinary 185,532,190

99.06% 746,262

0.40% 1,007,731

0.54% 791,334 186,539,921

99.60% 746,262

0.40% 791,334 Carried 13 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Cadiz Capital Advisors Ordinary 185,347,090

98.96% 746,262

0.40% 1,192,831

0.64% 791,334 186,539,921

99.60% 746,262

0.40% 791,334 Carried 14 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Nero Funds Ordinary 185,597,090

99.10% 746,262

0.40% 942,831

0.50% 791,334 186,539,921

99.60% 746,262

0.40% 791,334 Carried 15 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Zuri-Invest AG Ordinary 185,597,090

99.10% 746,262

0.40% 942,831

0.50% 791,334 186,539,921

99.60% 746,262

0.40% 791,334 Carried 16 Approval to Issue TF Shares to Ninepoint Partners LP Ordinary 185,597,090

99.10% 746,262

0.40% 942,831

0.50% 791,334 186,539,921

99.60% 746,262

0.40% 791,334 Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

- ENDS -

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Secretary.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.aumegametals.com, or contact:

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Source: AuMEGA Metals Ltd.