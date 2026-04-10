Tokyu Corp. and partners will supply Tokyu Railway with newly built solar power under a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA), covering about 30% of traction electricity demand.Tokyu Corp. and partners have revealed plans to supply Tokyu Railway with solar power under a corporate PPA, in a move that underscores the shift toward new-build renewable procurement in Japan's corporate power market. Tokyu Railway will procure electricity from around 98 MW (DC) of newly built solar power plants under a corporate PPA structure, with supply set to begin in fiscal 2026 and continue for 25 years. The ...

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