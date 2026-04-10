Ziba Med Spa Announces First Anniversary Celebration and Spring Wellness Treatment Packages

Tarzana's premier medical aesthetics destination invites its community to a Mother's Day brunch and introduces a refined seasonal collection of treatment packages.

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziba Med Spa, a premier medical aesthetics and wellness practice in Tarzana, California, announces its first anniversary celebration, taking place on Saturday, April 25th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. In recognition of this milestone and in celebration of Mother's Day, the spa will host an exclusive Spring Brunch Experience for clients, guests, and community members, alongside the launch of its Signature May Treatment Collection.

The event will offer attendees a thoughtfully planned morning featuring a luxury brunch, personalized consultations, select event-only promotions, and complimentary giveaways. Each guest will receive a premium swag bag inclusive of a $50 appreciation credit redeemable toward any service. The occasion will also feature a 360-degree photo experience and a raffle.

"This milestone reflects not only a year of growth, but a deepening commitment to the standard of care our clients deserve," said Dima Hamzeh, Director of Operations, Marketing and Strategy at Ziba Med Spa. "We look forward to welcoming our community into a space where confidence, beauty, and personalized wellness converge."

Signature May Treatment Collection

In conjunction with the anniversary and Mother's Day season, Ziba Med Spa introduces a limited selection of Signature May Packages, available throughout the month of May 2026. Each package has been developed to deliver clinically grounded, visible results through a personalized approach to care.

Glow and Lift Package | $500

(valued at $650) Designed to soften expression lines while improving skin clarity and luminosity. Includes 30 units of Xeomin and a VI Chemical Peel.

Collagen Restore Package | $900

(valued at $1,150) An advanced collagen-stimulating protocol combining volumization and long-term skin rejuvenation. Includes Radiesse or Sculptra (1 vial) and SkinPen Microneedling.

Ultimate Anti-Aging Package | $1,600

(valued at $2,110) A comprehensive resurfacing and skincare solution combining layered treatment protocols with medical-grade maintenance. Includes a Pre VI Peel, CO2 Laser Facial Resurfacing, and the ZO Skin Health Anti-Aging Kit.

Feminine Wellness Package | $800

(valued at $1,000) A discreet, specialist treatment focused on intimate wellness and rejuvenation, initiated through a personalized consultation. Includes CO2 Vaginal Rejuvenation.

Hair Restoration Package | $500

(valued at $667) A clinically supported solution for hair density and growth, suitable for both men and women. Includes PRP Hair Restoration and a Nutrafol package comprising supplements, shampoo, and conditioner.

All packages are available throughout May 2026 and are subject to individual consultation and clinical suitability. Treatment planning is conducted on a personalized basis.

Location and Appointments

Ziba Med Spa is located at 18556 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356. To reserve a place at the anniversary event or to schedule a consultation, visit www.zibamedspa.org or call (818) 900-9422. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zibaaestheticslounge

About Ziba Med Spa

Ziba Med Spa is a medical aesthetics and wellness practice in Tarzana, California, offering non-surgical aesthetic, regenerative, and wellness services in a medically supervised setting. The practice combines clinical expertise with a refined client experience, providing tailored care across injectables, laser treatments, skincare, PRP therapies, and intimate wellness.

Notes to Editors: Consultation is required prior to treatment. Services are subject to medical suitability and clinician assessment. Individual results may vary. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.

Media Contact:

Chloe Rodriguez-Williams

chloe@raymani.com

http://www.raymani.com

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