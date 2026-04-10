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WKN: A2N8SZ | ISIN: US16965P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: CPIA
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 16:16
33,400 Euro
-0,60 % -0,200
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CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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33,00034,60013:25
33,20034,20013:15
PR Newswire
10.04.2026 12:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports 23.1% Yoy Increase In March 2026 Revenue; 25.4% Yoy Increase In 1q26 Revenue

HSINCHU, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of March 2026 and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$32.05 to US$1.00 as of March 31, 2026.

The Company noted it is benefiting from a persistent AI-related demand/supply imbalance, with strong revenue growth driven by robust demand for high-value memory solutions, particularly in data center and AI applications, which is also improving longer-term visibility.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was NT$6,935.6 million or US$216.4 million, representing an increase of 6.4% from the fourth quarter of 2025, and an increase of 25.4% from the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the month of March 2026 was NT$2,501.6 million or US$78.1 million, representing an increase of 16.7% from February 2026, and an increase of 23.1% from March 2025.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


March 2026

February 2026

March 2025

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

2,501.6

2,143.6

2,031.6

16.7 %

23.1 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

78.1

66.9

63.4

16.7 %

23.1 %

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)


First Quarter

2026

Fourth Quarter

2025

First Quarter

2025

QoQ Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

6,935.6

6,521.1

5,532.3

6.4 %

25.4 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

216.4

203.5

172.6

6.4 %

25.4 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding current macroeconomic conditions, including the impacts of high inflation, foreign exchange rates and risk of recession, on demand for our products, consumer confidence and financial markets generally; changes in trade regulations, policies, and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations, including potential new tariffs that may be imposed and our ability to mitigate with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, based on a number of important factors and risks, which are more specifically identified in the Company's most recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and in its other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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