NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Intersects 1.79 g/t Gold Over 25.6 Metres at the Goldlund Deposit, Ontario

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional results from the ongoing diamond drilling program at the Company's Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller Deposits (see NexGold news release dated January 28, 2026). The drill program, which comprises up to 25,000 metres, is focused on the Goldlund Deposit, with holes designed to infill and potentially expand open pit Mineral Resources. The results presented in this news release include 777 metres of diamond drilling in three drill holes (GL-25-015, GL-25-016, and GL-26-009) that infill and expand mineralization in Zone 4 of the Goldlund Deposit and specifically within Inferred Resources located at the northeast end of the open pit Mineral Resource (Figures 1 and 2; Tables 1 and 2).

Selected drill intersections from diamond drill holes at the Goldlund Deposit in this news release are further detailed in Table 1 and include:

1.79 g/t gold over 25.6 metres (from 215.0 to 240.6 metres), including 13.70 g/t gold over 1.0 metres and 6.59 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole GL-25-015;

3.22 g/t gold over 10.5 metres (from 100.0 to 110.5 metres), including 25.90 g/t gold over 0.8 metres and 10.60 g/t gold over 0.6 metres in drill hole GL-25-016; and

1.49 g/t gold over 11.0 metres (from 163.0 to 174.0 metres), including 5.26 g/t gold over 1.0 metres and 4.53 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole GL-26-009.



These drill results are in the same general area of Zone 4 mineralization where previously reported drill intersections were announced and confirm those previous intersections over an approximate 100-metre dip extent (Figure 2). Previously reported highlights (see NexGold news release dated February 25, 2026) from this area include:

2.31 g/t gold over 21.5 metres (from 238.6 to 260.1 metres), including 30.10 g/t gold over 0.7 metres, 24.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 7.64 g/t gold over 0.9 metres in drill hole GL-25-011; and

2.34 g/t gold over 10.2 metres (from 199.3 to 209.5 metres), including 15.80 g/t gold over 0.7 metres and 5.08 g/t gold over 0.8 metres in drill hole GL-25-013.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO of NexGold, commented: "Our infill drill program at Goldlund continues to support the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize the Goliath Gold Complex. The drill results reported today demonstrate continuity of Zone 4 mineralization at deeper levels of open pit Mineral Resources. I am encouraged by these results, along with those previously reported from this area, which continue to demonstrate a strong tenor of gold mineralization over a 100-metre dip extent, and remain open at depth.

Looking ahead, our objectives for this program are clear - upgrade the resource categorization at Goldlund and build Mineral Resource confidence at depths consistent with open pit mining. To this effect, we are drilling this area of Inferred Mineral Resources at a spacing consistent with Indicated Mineral Resources at other areas of the deposit. I look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress as drilling continues."

Mineralization at the Goldlund Deposit is generally characterized by quartz stockwork veining within sub-vertical granodiorite sills. Zone 4 at the Goldlund Deposit includes broad intervals of mineralized intermediate-mafic volcanic rocks with multiple porphyry and granodiorite intrusions. The drill results summarized in this news release, together with previously announced drill results, provide additional support and information relevant to the interpretation of grade continuity within Zone 4. These results are expected to contribute to ongoing refinement of the geological model and may support future evaluation of Mineral Resource classification, subject to additional drilling, data verification, and completion of further technical studies.

Drill holes designed throughout this program have been distributed across the strike of Zone 4 with GL-25-015, GL-25-016, and GL-26-009 located toward the northeast end of the zone. These new holes are near previously reported drill holes GL-25-011 and GL-25-013, which intersected 2.31 g/t gold over 21.5 metres and 2.34 g/t gold over 10.2 metres, respectively (see NexGold news release dated February 25, 2026). Gold intersected in these holes further demonstrates the continuity of mineralization and the potential for resource expansion in Zone 4 as additional targets are drilled along strike and down dip.

Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of the Goldlund Zone 4 infill drill holes





Figure 2: A cross-section through the Goldlund Deposit showing the location of the drill holes reported in this press release





Table 1: Highlighted drill intercepts from drill holes in this news release

Drill Hole ID Target/Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t GL-25-015 Zone 4 215.0 240.6 25.6 1.79 Including 227.0 228.0 1.0 13.70 and including 237.0 238.0 1.0 6.59 GL-25-016 Zone 4 100.0 110.5 10.5 3.22 Including 101.2 102.0 0.8 25.90 and including 108.9 109.5 0.6 10.60 GL-25-016 Zone 4 167.0 168.5 1.5 14.57 Including 168.0 168.5 0.5 34.30 GL-26-009 Zone 4 144.0 146.0 2.0 4.45 Including 145.0 146.0 1.0 6.85 GL-26-009 Zone 4 163.0 174.0 11.0 1.49 Including 167.0 168.0 1.0 5.26 and including 173.0 174.0 1.0 4.53 GL-26-009 185.0 192.9 7.9 1.16 Including 186.0 187.0 1.0 4.40

Notes:

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. True widths vary from 50 to 75% of the interval length. For duplicate samples, the original sample assays are used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped.

Table 2: Locations and orientations of drill holes in the news release

Drill Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination GL-25-015 547314 5527876 419 324 123 -47 GL-25-016 547447 5527853 426 201 121 -48 GL-26-009 547345 5527843 417 252 121 -46

Note: Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 15N coordinates

Sprott Royalty - Shares for Debt Issuance

Pursuant to the terms of a royalty agreement with Sprott Resources Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott Streaming") announced on February 14, 2022 and amended on May 1, 2024 (the "Royalty Agreement"), the Company has elected to issue 639,405 common shares to Sprott Streaming ("Common Shares") at a deemed price of $1.4618 per Common Share in satisfaction of an upcoming minimum payment of US$675,000 due under the Royalty Agreement. The Royalty Agreement requires NexGold to make US$675,000 minimum payments every quarter, in cash or Common Shares (at NexGold's election). The Common Shares will be issued as shares for debt, in accordance with Policy 4.3 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Corporate Finance Policies. NexGold expects to issue the Common Shares to Sprott Streaming on or about April 13, 2026. The payment was approved by the Board of Directors of NexGold and is subject to approval of the TSXV.

Investor Relations Services

Further to its March 25, 2026 announcement, the Company confirms that the $60,000 cash consideration for investor relations and communication services under its March 24, 2026 consulting agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) is payable upfront. The agreement is for a six-month term, with an option to further renew for an additional six months. No securities will be issued in connection with the engagement. The engagement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. The drill core is sawed in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to Activation Laboratories Ltd. facility located in Dryden, Ontario. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Other QA/QC procedures include the insertion of blanks and Canadian Reference Standards for every tenth sample in the sample stream. A quarter core duplicate is assayed every 20th sample. The laboratory has its own QA/QC protocols, running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream. Additional checks are routinely run on anomalous values including gravimetric analysis and pulp metallic screen fire assays. Gold analysis is conducted by lead collection, fire assay with atomic absorption, and/or gravimetric finish on a 50-gram sample. Check assays are conducted at a secondary ISO certified laboratory (in this case AGAT Laboratories located in Mississauga, Ontario) following the completion of a program.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, the Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) in Northwestern Ontario, and additional exploration projects across Canada. NexGold also holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with regional communities and Indigenous Nations to support sustainable development, safe operations, and shared economic and social benefits.

Further details about NexGold, including a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Contact-

Kevin Bullock

President & CEO

(647) 388-1842

kbullock@nexgold.com

Orin Baranowsky

Chief Financial Officer

(647) 697-2625

obaranowsky@nexgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information including, but not limited: to information as to the Company's strategic objectives and plans; timing and results of drilling activities; potential for upgrading mineral resource categorization; expected initiatives to be undertaken by management of the Company in identifying exploration opportunities; and timing of advancement and completion of technical studies. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "is projected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "targets", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information involves known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the plan for, and actual results of, current exploration activities; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities as well as growth potential for NexGold's operations; risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities; the ability of NexGold to complete further exploration activities, including drilling at the Goliath Gold Complex and Goldboro deposits; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of mineral resources, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and those factors described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 of the Company and in the Company's most recent disclosure documents filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec001d63-600c-4549-b3ba-887ddbb00df0 https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e48dd5d2-babe-4c4b-88fd-8b0d5b004c9e