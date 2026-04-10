Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its U.S. affiliate, Orvian Natural Resources LLC ("Orvian"), has received registration from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources ("DNR") authorizing the Company to initiate exploratory subsurface boring activities in the State of Minnesota.

Highlights

Orvian Natural Resources LLC receives Minnesota DNR registration authorizing exploratory subsurface boring

Enables advancement to field validation and subsurface testing across Company's Minnesota land position

Land package secured through state-issued Regional Geological Resource Allocation (RGRA) township grants

Targeting mafic-ultramafic geological systems within the Duluth Complex and Mesabi Iron Range

Phased exploration program progressing from data integration through staged field programs

The registration enables Orvian to formally advance subsurface exploration activities across its Minnesota land position, including areas within the Duluth Complex and Mesabi Iron Range, where the Company has previously secured exploration rights through state-issued Regional Geological Resource Allocation ("RGRA") township grants.

CEO Commentary

"The receipt of Orvian's registration from the Minnesota DNR marks an important milestone in advancing our U.S. exploration strategy," said John Karagiannidis, Chief Executive Officer of QIMC. "The RGRA allocations provided us with access to a large, contiguous land position in a favorable geological environment. With this registration in place, we can now move systematically from data integration to field validation and subsurface testing. Minnesota has the scale, geological characteristics, and infrastructure to support a meaningful component of our North American exploration portfolio."

Strategic Positioning in a Favorable U.S. Geological Setting

QIMC has previously identified Minnesota as a jurisdiction with favorable geological characteristics for natural hydrogen and associated energy systems. Through its U.S. affiliate Orvian, the Company has secured access to multiple RGRA townships in St. Louis County.

This large-scale mafic-ultramafic geological system is recognized for its iron-rich lithologies and regionally extensive structural networks. The Company considers Minnesota to represent a district-scale exploration opportunity within a stable and well-defined regulatory environment.

Application of the R2G2 Exploration Model

QIMC is applying its proprietary Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure (R2G2) model-developed in collaboration with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)-to guide exploration targeting in Minnesota.

The R2G2 framework integrates:

Reactivated fault and rift architectures

Structural repetition and compartmentalization

Geochemical indicators including hydrogen, helium, and associated gases

Multi-layer geophysical datasets, including gravity and magnetic surveys

Technical Rationale - Minnesota as a High-Potential Target

QIMC's entry into Minnesota is supported by its interpretation that the Duluth Complex and surrounding Mesabi Iron Range exhibit characteristics consistent with environments where natural hydrogen systems may occur.

These include:

Iron-rich mafic and ultramafic rocks and Magnetite-Manganese oxide-rich BIF conducive to hydrogen-generating reactions

Deep-seated structural systems and reactivated fault networks

Regional tectonic architecture consistent with the R2G2 model

Basement-rooted fault corridors capable of supporting vertical gas migration

These interpretations are supported by analogous geological environments where hydrogen occurrences have been documented in mafic and ultramafic systems.

Scientific Commentary

"Geological conditions observed within the Duluth Complex suggest the presence of large-scale mafic and ultramafic systems intersected by deep structural corridors showing evidence of complex tectonic evolution. In the same way, abundant magnetite-rich Taconites are sources with high potential for hydrogen production at lower temperatures than for olivine-rich rocks. These features are consistent with geological environments where hydrogen generation and migration processes may occur. The application of an integrated structural and geochemical approach, such as the R2G2 model, provides a rational framework to prioritize targets within this underexplored region."

- Prof. Marc Richer-Laflèche, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

Next Steps - Minnesota Exploration Program

Following receipt of the DNR registration, Orvian will initiate a phased exploration program across its RGRA township land position.

Phase 1 - Data Integration and Targeting

Compilation and integration of historical geological, geophysical, and geochemical datasets

Application of the R2G2 model to identify priority structural corridors

Target ranking based on fault architecture, lithology, and basin-scale structural trends

Phase 2 - Field Validation

Soil-gas sampling programs targeting hydrogen, helium, and associated gases

Radon and thoron surveys to identify active deep-sourced degassing pathways

Deployment of mobile geophysical surveys (gravity and magnetics) to refine subsurface structures

Phase 3 - Subsurface Testing

Execution of exploratory boring programs under the DNR registration

Downhole gas measurements and dissolved gas analysis

Integration of results into a refined 3D geological and structural model

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), leveraging its proprietary R2G2 framework developed in collaboration with INRS. QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy and decarbonization initiatives.

Disclaimer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that exploration activities will result in the identification of economically recoverable resources.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is reasonable as of the date of this press release, such information is subject to change and no assurance can be given that future results will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291900

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.