Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences say a polymerizable non-flammable electrolyte improves safety in sodium-ion batteries while maintaining performance.From ESS News A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Physics has published a paper in Nature Energy showing a potentially game-changing development in electrolytes for sodium-ion batteries that may accelerate the commercial use of sodium-ion technology. The team, led by Prof. Hu Yongsheng, claimed the world's first "zero thermal runaway" in ampere-hour-level sodium-ion batteries. The breakthrough is ...

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