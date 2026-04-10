GSMA announces Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge, set to debut at MWC26 Shanghai

LONDON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA has announced that MWC26 Shanghai will see the debut of the 'Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge', a new international robotics competition.

MWC Shanghai, Asia's largest and most influential connectivity event, taking place from 24-26 June 2026, will host the robotics competition which is designed as a systems-level showcase of embodied intelligence.

In anticipation of football fever gripping the world this summer, the challenge aims to bring teams together from around the world for a penalty-based competition, demonstrating how advanced connectivity and AI-enabled real-time decision-making, motion control, and precision in humanoid machines.

Robotics teams must register their interest in participating by 31 May here. An organising committee is steering the shape of the challenge, with members including the AI 100, the AIIA, and Xinhua.net.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., said, "MWC26 Shanghai will bring together key industry players, government entities and technology innovators from around the world to catalyse digital transformation that drives meaningful impact. The event is shaping up to be a really strong edition, with an exciting mix of exhibitors, speakers, and new event features showcasing cutting-edge AI and robotics. MWC is an event focused on creating opportunities for the whole ecosystem - we look forward to welcoming you to Shanghai in June."

MWC26 Shanghai: the place to engage with Asia's dynamic tech market

More than 30 strategic partners are already confirmed for MWC26, in addition to a growing line-up of exhibitors and sponsors from the region and beyond.

The thought leadership programme will centre on four themes - Intelligent Infrastructure, ConnectAI, AI 4 Enterprise and Mobile AI. It features summits providing deep insights on topics including AI Devices, AI Beyond Boundaries, eSIMs, Future Networks and Smart Mobility.

MWC26 Shanghai will introduce new and expanded zones including:

Mobile AI Innovation Frontiers : featuring the Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge, plus demonstrations of advanced chipsets, hyperscale AI servers, frontier models and AI-native hardware: from robots and glasses to phones and vehicles.

: featuring the Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge, plus demonstrations of advanced chipsets, hyperscale AI servers, frontier models and AI-native hardware: from robots and glasses to phones and vehicles. Constellations of the Future: focused on non-terrestrial networks (NTN), direct-to-device connectivity and satellite-mobile convergence.

In 2026, the GSMA will launch the first GLOMOs Asia at MWC Shanghai, recognising excellence across mobile technology, services and solutions.

MWC26 Shanghai will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Register at www.mwcshanghai.com.

Read more here.

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