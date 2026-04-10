Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") today announced that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") that its common shares will resume trading on the TSXV effective Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at the opening of trading.

On March 24, 2026, the Company announced the closing of a concurrent brokered and non-brokered offering of subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of C$17,500,000 (the "Offering") in connection with the Company's definitive agreement to acquire the Santa Barbara Project from Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus", together with Silvercorp, the "Vendors") through the acquisition of the Vendors' wholly-owned subsidiary, Santa Barbara Metals Inc. (the "Proposed Acquisition").

Completion of the Proposed Acquisition remains subject to a number of closing conditions, including receipt of requisite minority approval and disinterested shareholder approval at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 5, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Proposed Acquisition and the Offering remain subject to the TSXV's continuous review and final approval. Closing of the Proposed Acquisition is expected to occur shortly following the Meeting, subject to satisfaction of all remaining closing conditions.

Further details regarding the Offering and the Proposed Acquisition are available in the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2026 and March 24, 2026, on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and at www.tincorp.com.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company which has entered into a definitive agreement with Silvercorp to acquire Santa Barbara Metals Inc. which holds a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Gold-Copper Project in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt of southeastern Ecuador. The Company also owns 100% of the Porvenir Project and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the nearby SF Project, both located 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

signed "Victor Feng"

Victor Feng, Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion of the Proposed Acquisition; shareholder approval of the Proposed Acquisition; the Meeting; approval of the TSXV; the expected timing of closing of the Proposed Acquisition.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. The opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits and licenses in connection with its current and planned operations, development and exploration activities, including at the Santa Barbara Project; that the Company will receive shareholder and TSXV approval for the Proposed Acquisition and the Offering in a timely manner; that the conditions to the Proposed Acquisition will be satisfied or waived; the state of the equity financing markets in Canada; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory factors.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Proposed Acquisition referred and its expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tincorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291878

Source: Tincorp Metals Inc.