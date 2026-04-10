This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Ilse Cappelle, Head of Marketing & E-commerce at Netherlands' Libra Energy. She explains how returning from maternity leave directly into a leadership role showed her the company's strong support for career growth and work-life balance.Every sector stands to benefit from diversity because every individual brings unique talents to the table. When we truly value what each person can contribute, both within organisations and across the wider green energy industries, we become stronger and more capable of reaching our goals together. For me, this is ...

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