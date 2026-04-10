Simply The Best Digital: Google Just Changed the Rules - Chris Jacques Reveals What Businesses Must Do to Survive in 2026

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Major changes to Google's search and advertising platforms are forcing businesses across the country to rethink their entire digital marketing strategy. With the rollout of new AI-driven search features, ongoing core algorithm updates, and a full shift toward automation in Google Ads, many companies are already seeing fluctuations in traffic, lead volume, and return on investment.

Chris Jacques, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Simply The Best Digital, says the disruption is only just beginning, and most businesses are unprepared.

"Google has fundamentally changed how visibility works online," said Jacques. "What worked even 6-12 months ago is already becoming outdated. Businesses that don't adapt quickly are going to lose market share."

Recent data shows that Google's AI-driven search results, including AI-generated overviews, are reducing traditional click-through rates by as much as 20-30% in some industries. At the same time, Google Ads has shifted heavily toward automation through platforms like Performance Max and AI-based bidding strategies, making manual campaign management less effective than ever before.

According to Jacques, these changes are widening the gap between businesses that understand the new landscape and those that don't.

"Most companies are still treating SEO, paid ads, and social media as separate efforts," Jacques explained. "But in today's environment, success comes from building a fully integrated system - one that combines visibility, conversion strategy, and data-driven decision-making."

Simply The Best Digital has developed a proprietary approach designed to help businesses adapt to this new reality. By aligning SEO strategies with user intent, leveraging AI-enhanced advertising platforms, and optimizing websites for conversion and user experience, the agency helps clients not only maintain visibility, but turn that visibility into measurable revenue.

The company has already helped businesses across industries, including home services, medical practices, legal firms, and luxury brands, navigate these changes and achieve consistent growth in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

As part of this initiative, Jacques is encouraging business owners to rethink their approach to digital marketing and focus on long-term scalability rather than short-term tactics.

"This isn't just another update; it's a shift in how the entire system works," Jacques added. "The businesses that win in 2026 and beyond will be the ones that embrace strategy, automation, and adaptability."

To help businesses better understand these changes, Simply The Best Digital is offering a limited number of complimentary digital strategy assessments. These sessions provide business owners with a clear breakdown of their current online performance, areas of opportunity, and a roadmap for growth in today's evolving digital environment.

For more information or to request a strategy assessment, visit:

https://simplythebestdigital.com

Media Contact:

Chris Jacques

Simply The Best Digital

Email: chris@simplythebestdigital.com

Website: https://simplythebestdigital.com

SOURCE: Simply The Best Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/google-just-changed-the-rules-chris-jacques-reveals-what-businesses-must-do-to-1040232