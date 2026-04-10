Sir Nick Faldo and GOLF.AI Launch Episode 1 of "Golf's New Voice" on YouTube

Now live on Sir Nick Faldo's YouTube channel, the debut episode (titled "The Golfer's Mind") arrives during Masters week (2026), some 30 years after Faldo's final Masters victory

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / GOLF.AI Inc. and Sir Nick Faldo today announced that Episode 1 of "Golf's New Voice" (the new video series from GOLF.AI Studios ), is now live on Sir Faldo's YouTube channel.

Titled "The Golfer's Mind," the debut episode explores first-tee nerves, negative self-talk, focus, and visualization, and examines the mental side of golf through Faldo's perspective and AI-enhanced creative storytelling. The launch comes during Masters week (2026), some 30 years after Faldo captured his final Masters title in 1996.

PHOTO CAPTION: An AI-image of a younger Nick Faldo confronting the "anti-Faldo" on a fairway, as depicted in Episode 1 of the video series, "Golf's New Voice," from GOLF.AI Studios and Sir Nick Faldo.

"We wanted to begin the series with the mind because that is where so much of the real game of golf actually begins," said Clive Mayhew, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLF.AI. "Sir Nick Faldo brings extraordinary credibility to that conversation, and Episode 1 sets the tone for what 'Golf's New Voice' is meant to be."

PHOTO CAPTION: Clive Mayhew, CEO and Co-Founder of GOLF.AI and GOLF.AI Studios.

"Given that it's 30 years on from my last Masters win, it feels fitting that this first episode is about the mind," said Sir Nick Faldo, Global Ambassador and shareholder of GOLF.AI. "Golf tests much more than technique. It tests focus, discipline, and your ability to stay committed under pressure. That is true for major champions and everyday golfers alike."

PHOTO CAPTION: An AI-image of a younger Nick Faldo preparing a fairway shot as the "anti-Faldo" watches on, as depicted in Episode 1 of the video series, "Golf's New Voice," from GOLF.AI Studios and Sir Nick Faldo.

First announced on March 30, "Golf's New Voice" was created by GOLF.AI Studios to explore the evolution and future of golf through the lens of artificial intelligence. The series is the inaugural public production from GOLF.AI Studios.

Episode 1 is now available on Sir Nick Faldo's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Sirnickfaldo.

About GOLF.AI

GOLF.AI Inc. is the world's #1 AI company in golf. Its technologies help golf courses and golfers connect through intelligent services including GOLF.AI CONCIERGE Agent and AI-powered golf data systems designed to enhance the golf experience both on and off the course. Through its partnership with Sir Nick Faldo and the launch of GOLF.AI Studios, GOLF.AI is utilizing artificial intelligence to serve golf across course operations, golfer engagement, and media.

GOLF.AI, GOLF.AI Studios, GOLF.AI CONCIERGE and the GOLF.AI logos are trademarks of GOLF.AI Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Copyright 2026 © of GOLF.AI Inc.

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SOURCE: GOLF.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sir-nick-faldo-and-golf.ai-launch-episode-1-of-%22golfs-new-voice%22-o-1156585