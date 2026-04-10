Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Galiano Gold Inc. (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) ("Galiano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will release its first quarter ("Q1") 2026 financial and operating results after market close on May 13, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the Q1 2026 results on May 14, 2026, at 7:30am PT.
|Conference Call Details
|Date:
|May 14, 2026
|Time:
|10:30am ET (7:30am PT)
|Dial In:
|1-647-932-3411
|Toll-Free:
|1-800-715-9871
|Conference ID
|ID 9798035
|Replay Link:
|https://www.gowebcasting.com/14680
The conference call will be webcast https://www.gowebcasting.com/14680 and can be accessed on Galiano's website: galianogold.com.
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.
Contact Information
Toll-Free (N. America): 1-855-246-7341
Telephone: 1-778-239-0446
Email: info@galianogold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291893
Source: Galiano Gold Inc.