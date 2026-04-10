Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel flooring material retailer, today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 11:00 AM (PDT) / 2:00 PM (EDT) on the same day.

BuildDirect Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM (PDT) / 2:00 PM (EDT)

Live Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KIOCm1cZRTmlcNUZ_HsXgg

The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the live webinar on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/financials/quarterly-results/

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is a growing omnichannel flooring material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality flooring materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291883

Source: BuildDirect.com Technologies, Inc.