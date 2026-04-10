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WKN: 886676 | ISIN: US8754651060 | Ticker-Symbol: T6O
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 09:30
30,800 Euro
-0,77 % -0,240
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30,80031,06016:23
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ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Fragrance Outlet Opens 107th Store at Tanger Outlets Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Fragrance Outlet, a leading national retailer of designer fragrances, is proud to announce the opening of its 107th store, now open at Tanger Outlets Nashville in Antioch, Tennessee.

This new location represents a renewed investment in expanding the Fragrance Outlet brand, bringing its signature assortment of high-quality fragrances at exceptional value to a new market. Shoppers at the Tanger Outlets Nashville location can explore a wide selection of authentic designer and niche perfumes, colognes, and gift sets from top brands.

"We're excited to expand the Fragrance Outlet brand with our newest location in Antioch," said Pam Sullivan, Vice President of Stores. "Tanger Outlets Nashville is a premier retail destination, and we look forward to connecting with the community through a shopping experience that blends quality, value, and exceptional service."

The store features a modern layout and a knowledgeable team ready to assist customers in finding the perfect scent for any occasion. Whether shopping for a personal fragrance or a gift, guests can expect a welcoming and personalized in-store experience.

Looking ahead, Fragrance Outlet is continuing this next phase of growth, with an additional location expected to open at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, by the end of the year.

Fragrance Outlet is a leading specialty retailer offering a wide selection of genuine designer fragrances at exceptional value. With over 100 locations across the United States, Fragrance Outlet provides customers access to top brands in perfumes and colognes, along with knowledgeable service to help find the perfect scent for any occasion.

Focused on both quality and affordability, Fragrance Outlet partners directly with trusted suppliers to ensure authenticity while delivering competitive pricing. The brand is committed to creating an inviting shopping experience where customers can explore, discover, and enjoy luxury fragrances without the luxury price tag.

For more information about Fragrance Outlet and store locations, visit https://www.fragranceoutlet.com/ and follow @fragranceoutlets on Instagram and Facebook, and @fragrance.outlets on TikTok

Bonnie Stiehm
Fragrance Outlet Contact
bonnie.stiehm@fragranceoutlet.com

SOURCE: Fragrance Outlet



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fragrance-outlet-opens-107th-store-at-tanger-outlets-nashville-1156425

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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