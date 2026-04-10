Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on April 9, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta.

A total of 25,383,382 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 22.67% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

All matters presented to shareholders were approved, including:

Election of Darren Bondar, Chris Ostafie, and Anshu Khanna as directors;

Appointment of the Company's auditors;

Approval of the Company's stock option plan;

Approval of the Company's name change; and

Approval of a share consolidation.

Corporate Name Change

Further to approval by over 99% of the votes cast at the Meeting, the Company will proceed with completing the previously announced corporate name change to "Next Phase Ventures Ltd.", or such other name as may be accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to final regulatory approval.

Share Consolidation

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a basis to be determined by the board of directors. The Company does not intend to effect the consolidation immediately and will consider the timing and implementation of the consolidation in connection with a future transaction or financing, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

Private Placement Update

Further to the Company's news release dated February 2, 2026, the Company continues to pursue additional subscriptions under its previously announced non-brokered private placement and intends to continue accepting subscriptions in connection with this financing.

Strategic Direction

As previously disclosed, the Company continues to evaluate strategic initiatives to reposition its business, including opportunities within consumer-focused retail and e-commerce platforms, while continuing to operate its existing subsidiaries as distinct operating divisions.

About Hempalta Corp. ("Hempalta")

Hempalta is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, focused on developing and operating businesses across emerging and evolving markets. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including Hempalta Processing, a hemp-focused operating division, and Hemp Carbon Standard (HCS), a nature-based carbon solutions platform. HCS supports the development of high-integrity carbon credit programs utilizing industrial hemp and digital measurement, reporting, and verification frameworks, including alignment with ISO 14064-2 standards. Hempalta is focused on building scalable platforms that combine operational discipline, regulatory compliance, and capital markets access to support long-term value creation.

www.hempalta.com | www.hempcarbonstandard.org | www.trustedcarbon.org

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the corporate name change and consolidation; receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval; the completion of the previously announced private placement; and the Company's evaluation of strategic initiatives and potential repositioning of its business. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "plan," "expect," "intend," "evaluate," "believe," "may," "could," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained on a timely basis or at all; changes in market conditions; availability of financing; and general economic, market, and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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Source: Hempalta Corp.