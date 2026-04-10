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PR Newswire
10.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
133 Leser
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Talk to trading winners worldwide - XTrend Speed's heavyweight "Winner's Hour" will start!

HONG KONG, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, XTrend Speed's official in-depth interview program -- "Winner's Hour" will be available on the official channels.

The interview is a one-on-one video chat. XTrend Speed has invited those traders who was proficient in trading to share their unique trading ideas and the logic behind their trading. Join us and crack their profit codes!

What will you know? You will get good stuff every minute!

Every video will deconstruct strategies from traders of different styles, thus giving you practical trading methods and helping you build your own trading system.

Find out your benchmark trading style: No matter you are an inspirationist, a short-term trader, or a plan executor, here, you can explore trading rhythms appropriate to you.

Deconstruct trading indicators: Dissect how to seize the market trend of XAUUSD, USOIL and S&P500 through analyzing technical indicators and fundamentals.

Maintain a stable trading mindset: reveal how master traders will set "Stop Loss" while carrying out a high-value transaction, and how they will lock out risks and preserve the principal when experiencing continued losses.

Get the core logic of reviewing previous trades:

We take you behind the scenes to observe exactly which key dimensions master traders will review--will they simply look at win rates and loss-profit ratios, or find out hard-to-detect trading rhythms?

What will you get? Start your first step to get profits!

"Winner's Hour" is experience sharing as well as your trading career booster. If you are a novice trader, you can enhance trading capacity by learning how master traders avoid trading pitfalls rather than suffering a loss yourself. If you are a master trader, it is the best time for you to optimize trading rhythm via knowing how your benchmark investors trade.

Watch now, target winning situation!

On April 10, "Winner's Hour" will be available on XTrend Speed community and official social media.

At the traders' Golden Age, you will be the next winner. Open XTrend Speed, start your own Winner's Hour!

The link of official website: https://www.xtrendspeed.com/

Download App: http://oss.xtsdtredy.com/apk/XTrendSpeed_googleplay251.apk

Disclaimer: "Winner's Hour" is just experience sharing rather than an investment recommendation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talk-to-trading-winners-worldwide--xtrend-speeds-heavyweight-winners-hour-will-start-302739281.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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