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PR Newswire
10.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Segway Powersports to Present Flagship Super Villain SX20T and AT10 W MUD at 139th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports, a global innovator in intelligent off-road vehicles and connected riding systems, is set to showcase its flagship products, the Super Villain SX20T and AT10 W MUD, at the 139th Canton Fair from April 15 to 19.

Founded in 2018, Segway Powersports is committed to becoming a benchmark brand in the global ORV (Off-Road Vehicle) industry. With a long-term strategic vision, it has developed patented technologies, including hybrid powertrains, advanced internal combustion engines, smart commanding systems, and cutting-edge vehicle designs.

The company currently operates a global sales and service network with over 1,000 retailers across more than 60 countries and regions.

Segway Super Villain SX20T is powered by a 2.0T GDi engine delivering 235 hp and 380 N•m of torque, paired with a 7AT transmission. It reaches speeds up to 150 km/h and handles 70% climbs with ease. Its Smart Commanding System integrates a central touchscreen for key functions and offers three drive modes: Normal, Racing, and Climbing. Built for performance and comfort, it features a high-strength chassis, racing shocks, and a 6-point harness. A sleek design and tech-forward cabin enhance both style and driving experience.

Purpose-built for deep mud, wetlands, and forest trails, SegwayAT10 W MUD combines high-output performance with rider-friendly intelligence for greater control and confidence in harsh conditions. It features a 97 hp powertrain, a wide stance, 320 mm of ground clearance, and a standard 4,500 lb winch for reliable recovery. With enhanced water-wading capability, its intake, electrical and drainage systems are engineered for reliable performance in wet and muddy conditions.

Segway Powersports will be at Booth C21-22 and D21-22 at Hall 15.2 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex. Buyers and visitors are welcome to visit the booth for inquiries and discussions.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a superior supply chain with its own manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products - from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-powersports-to-present-flagship-super-villain-sx20t-and-at10-w-mud-at-139th-canton-fair-302739283.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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