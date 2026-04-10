Nokia Oyj: Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

10 April 2026 at 16:00 EEST



Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland - A total of 4 619 321 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were transferred today without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on 2 October 2025.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 133 449 635.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580?507

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com