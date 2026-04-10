Machine Solutions Inc. Acquires Megadale, Adds Ireland Site for Intec Automation

Strategic investment delivers stability, service continuity, and trusted automation support for MedTech manufacturers

GALWAY, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Machine Solutions Inc., a global provider of advanced equipment and services for the medical device and life science industries, today announced its acquisition of Megadale, a long-established automation equipment provider based in Galway, Ireland. Known for precision engineering and deep expertise in automation systems for medical technology manufacturers, Megadale brings decades of customer trust and technical capability to Machine Solutions' integrated solutions platform.

This acquisition comes at a pivotal time for Ireland's automation sector. After several years of complex global trade dynamics, Machine Solutions' investment provides Megadale customers with a strong, stable partner for advancing automation. The investment expands Megadale's capabilities and offers long-term assurance as customers pursue future growth.

With Megadale's seasoned engineering team joining Intec Automation, customers gain expanded local expertise supported by a global platform. The partnership reinforces the strong automation ecosystem in Ireland and broadens the integrated solutions available to leading MedTech manufacturers across the globe.

"Machine Solutions is proud to welcome the Megadale team," said Brian Strini, CEO of Machine Solutions Inc. "Their engineering excellence, trusted customer relationships, and specialized capabilities in automated stent and catheter manufacturing directly support our mission to serve as the industry's leading one-stop solutions partner. Through this investment, we expand our scale and deepen long-term support for customers in Ireland and throughout Europe."

Megadale's team echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of continuity and customer confidence after several years of market turbulence. "Machine Solutions' investment ensures continuity for our customers and provides a strong foundation for our team to grow," said John Wood of Megadale. "Our customers have endured a challenging environment in recent years. Joining Machine Solutions allows us to expand our impact and bring renewed confidence to partners who rely on us for dependable, high-quality automation solutions while preserving the engineering culture that defines who we are."

The combined offering enhances Machine Solutions' ability to support customers seeking integrated automation, process development, advanced catheter and stent manufacturing, and aftermarket service across a global footprint.

Megadale represents Machine Solutions' tenth acquisition since joining the BW Forsyth Partners family of companies in 2011.

ABOUT MACHINE SOLUTIONS INC.

Machine Solutions Inc. is the premier provider of advanced equipment and services to the medical device industry. The unified brands of MSI, Steeger USA, Vante, PlasticWeld Systems, Crescent Design, Beahm Designs, BW-TEC, Intec Automation, SEBRA, Alpine Laser, and Megadale provide a breadth of products to support customer needs and growth. Machine Solutions provides superior customer experiences by focusing on delivering quality and value, and by dedicating resources to its aftermarket team for technical service and process support. Machine Solutions has been instrumental in automating manual processes in catheter and stent manufacturing operations and the broader medical device industry. Machine Solutions is privately owned by BW Forsyth Partners. For more, visit machinesolutions.com.

ABOUT BW FORSYTH PARTNERS

BW Forsyth Partners LLC is a private investment firm with a long-term investment horizon and evergreen capital base. Forsyth's investment strategy focuses on building great businesses through people and utilizes a combination of programmatic M&A, strategy deployment, and a people-centric approach to culture. Forsyth is based in St. Louis and was founded on the premise of combining the best aspects of private equity and long-term ownership. Since 2010, Forsyth has completed over 50 acquisitions across 7 platforms, resulting in a multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio. Forsyth possesses a single source of evergreen capital through Barry-Wehmiller Group, a global provider of professional services and equipment across diverse end markets. For more information, visit bwforsyth.com.

Media Contact:

Adam Wade

Marketing Leader

(415) 781-9446

adam.wade@machinesolutions.com

SOURCE: Machine Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/machine-solutions-inc.-acquires-megadale-adds-ireland-site-for-intec-a-1156025