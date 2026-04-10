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PR Newswire
10.04.2026 15:30 Uhr
225 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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World Communications Forum Association: Davos Communications Summit 2026 to Bring Global Leaders to Switzerland to Tackle AI, Trust and Crisis

DAVOS, Switzerland, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where communication increasingly drives markets, policy, and public trust, the Davos Communications Summit & Awards 2026 is set to bring together in Switzerland communications business leaders from over 20 countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa this April.

With two weeks remaining until the event, a limited number of seats are still available at www.davossummits.com.

Taking place on April 23-24, the summit, hosted by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), comes at a time when communication is no longer just messaging, but a key driver of corporate strategy, reputation, investor confidence, regulatory positioning, and public trust.

"We are entering an era where communication defines trust, and trust defines success. The conversations in Davos will not be only about trends, but about decisions that will shape industries and societies. For more than a decade, since 2010, Davos has been a meeting point for those who understand that communication drives influence and valuable partnerships. What makes this summit unique is not just the agenda, but the quality of networking", said Maxim Behar, WCFA President.

This year's keynote speakers reflect the growing strategic role of communications across sectors, including Lord Evans of Sealand (House of Lords Member), Bar Clara Mendez-McConnon (former Meta EMEA leader), Paul Holmes (PRovoke Media Founder), Johna Burke (AMEC CEO & Global Managing Director), and Victoria Kennedy (CEO, Victorious PR; Wall Street Journal best-selling author). Beyond its headline speakers, the summit will feature a two-day conference with six panel discussions tackling the issues shaping communication today - from AI and crisis response to trust, reputation, and accountability.

Among the speakers are also senior communications leaders from organizations such as the UEFA, CERN, RepTrak, SEC Newgate, Muck Rack, SRPR, BPRESS, PR Powerhouse, Castle Mount Media, Pinpoint PR, MC Public Affairs, SPRING PR, AIWIZ Digital Marketing, eMedia Monitor, T1A, as well as the American University of Sharjah, the University of Louisiana, the University of Tennessee, and more.

The summit's program is available here.

The experience will open with a Welcome Cocktail, setting the tone for high-level networking, and will culminate in the Gala Dinner & Davos Communications Awards 2026 Ceremony, celebrating excellence in strategic communication on a global stage.

This year, the awards have attracted over 110 entries from 25+ countries across five continents, reflecting the growing global importance of strategic communication. The winners will be officially announced during the ceremony in Davos, recognizing campaigns, leaders, and organizations that have demonstrated measurable impact, innovation, and excellence.

For more information and inquiries, contact WCFA at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com.

About Davos Communications Summit

The Davos Communications Summit is a flagship event organized by WCFA, bringing together global leaders, top communication professionals, and innovators to discuss the most pressing challenges and emerging trends in the communications industry. Since 2010, this prestigious summit has been a cornerstone for shaping the future of global communications, welcoming over 300 experts from different countries. WCFA has hosted the event in prestigious locations worldwide, including Davos, Istanbul, Prague, New York City, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Mexico City, Lusaka, Cape Town, and Geneva. In 2020, due to COVID-19, it launched its first virtual Summit, with over 450 experts joining globally.

About World Communications Forum Association (WCFA)

The World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) is a global PR leaders club, registered in Davos, Switzerland. Founded as a global hub for innovators, strategists, and visionaries, WCFA brings together communication experts, companies and institutions to advance the PR profession and tackle modern challenges in the industry. Through its prestigious annual forums, regional events, awards and thought leadership initiatives, WCFA promotes collaboration and shares cutting-edge practices among its members and partners. With a network spanning 6 continents, over 40 countries, WCFA isn't just a non-profit organization - it's a movement driving excellence, innovation, and influence in communications across industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953460/Davos_Communications_Summit__Awards_2026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953458/WCFA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/davos-communications-summit-2026-to-bring-global-leaders-to-switzerland-to-tackle-ai-trust-and-crisis-302739302.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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