One & one Green Technologies. INC: One and One Green Technologies Announces Lock-Up Extension by Key Shareholders

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and one Green Technologies. INC ("One and One" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YDDL), a Philippines-based recycler holding a government-issued license in the Philippines to import and process hazardous waste as raw materials, today announced that several of its key shareholders have voluntarily agreed to extend their lock-up period in connection with the Company's initial public offering for an additional three months beyond the original expiration date of April 9, 2026.

Under the agreements, participating shareholders will not sell, transfer, or otherwise dispose of their shares during the extended period.The extension reduces potential near-term selling pressure following the originally anticipated lock-up expiration and reflects shareholders' continued confidence in the Company's long-term strategy.

"We appreciate the continued support from our key shareholders," said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One, "Their commitment reinforces alignment with our long-term growth and value creation."

About One and one Green Technologies. INC

One and one Green Technologies. INC (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a licensed recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides economical, flexible, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com