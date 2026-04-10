Epomaker Inc.: Designed for the Desk, Built for the Day: The Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro

For users who rely on a full-size layout keyboard, the Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro responds to this need and makes some upgrades from the TH108 Pro keyboard.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / The TH108 V2 Pro is an upgrade of the TH108 Pro, improving its intuitive controls and visual design. It features a side ambient lighting design, an intuitive TFT screen, and a front knob to deliver meaningful improvements in everyday use. These designs result in a thoughtful upgrade that balances aesthetics with practical functionality.

Thoughtful Visual Design

The noticeable visual updates of this keyboard are the side ambient lighting and the placement of the knob. The side ambient lights match the textured patterns, creating a beautiful and stylish look. The control knob has been moved from the side to the front, placing it within natural reach and making operations more direct. Together, these changes give the keyboard a fresher appearance while improving everyday usability.

Colorways and Materials

To serve different user preferences, the TH108 V2 Pro offers three color options. The Pink version presents a soft and sweet style, while the White Blue Pink version offers a fresh and healing feel. As for the Black version, it combines textured keycaps with a dark colorway, striking a balance between cool and stable. All versions of this keyboard use durable PBT keycaps, which resist wear and maintain a consistent texture over extended use.

Information and Interaction

A keyboard with a screen and a knob that lets users check basic information and adjust volume without interrupting their workflow is a genuine time-saver. The TH108 V2 Pro is equipped with a small TFT screen next to the front knob, displaying battery level, connection mode, system selection, and two lock indicators. The interaction between the knob and the screen lets users adjust volume while seeing real-time changes on the screen, or control on-screen settings, including lighting effects, display language, and switching between the main status screen and GIFs. This visual feedback turns a simple control into a versatile tool.

Two Switch Choices to Suit User Preference

TH108 V2 Pro has two switch choices, including the Creamy Jade switch and the Sea Salt Silent V2 switch. The Creamy Jade Switch provides a smooth, linear response that feels natural when typing, while the Sea Salt Silent Switch V2 delivers a quiet yet satisfying tactile experience ideal for a shared workspace. Users can choose according to their own preferences, and every switch is designed to enhance the typing experience.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker TH108 V2 Pro is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $98.99 with Creamy Jade Switch and $99.99 with Sea Salt Silent V2 Switch on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/designed-for-the-desk-built-for-the-day-the-epomaker-th108-v2-pro-1155889