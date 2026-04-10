Releaf Dispensary Ltd: Releaf Crosses 25,000 Patients With Record Revenue

The medical cannabis clinic that put patients first and built the UK's fastest-growing healthcare business doing it

Releaf surpasses 25,000 patients and posts record revenue as demand for an alternative to failing NHS treatment plans reaches new high

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / When Releaf launched, the UK medical cannabis market was being run almost exclusively by people who believed in the product, but what was missing was anyone who believed in the patient.

That gap is now closing. Releaf, the UK's fastest-growing medical cannabis clinic, has surpassed 25,000 patients. The figures are striking, but for the team behind them, they represent something more specific- 25,000 people who had run out of road with conventional treatment and found something that works.

Releaf's patients are not who the industry expected. They are people in chronic pain who have cycled through opioids without relief, professionals with anxiety disorders who cannot function on the medication they have been prescribed for years. People at the end of life, using cannabis to quieten their consistent symptoms. These are not people who went looking for cannabis, but instead for something that worked.

Releaf's clinical model is built around that distinction. Treatment is tailored to the individual patient, matched to their condition and history by a specialist prescriber, and monitored through validated clinical tools at every stage.

Tim Kirby, CEO of Releaf, said: "Every number in our results represents a patient who had been let down somewhere along the way, by a treatment plan that stopped working, by a system that ran out of options, or simply by not being told that an alternative existed. We built Releaf as a healthcare business first. The growth follows from that, not the other way around. When patients' lives genuinely improve, they stay, they tell people, and the business takes care of itself."

Since launch, Releaf has issued over 181,000 prescriptions and built a registered community of more than 220,000 patients and prospective patients. The clinic operates under CQC regulation, holds designated body status under NHS revalidation rules, and maintains direct access to NHS Spine. Clinical outcomes are tracked using validated instruments including EQ-5D and GAD-7, with approximately 75% of patients reporting improvements in quality of life. More than 12,500 patients subscribe to Releaf+, the clinic's ongoing care plan.

Revenue growth has been consistent at approximately 10% month-on-month since June 2025, with Q1 2026 forecast at £9 million and an annual run rate of £38m from March 2026.

The results show up not only in revenue, but in retention. More than 59% of Releaf+ subscribers remain on their plan beyond six months. Over 90% of the clinic's medication sales are to existing patients. The 6,000-plus reviews on Trustpilot do not mention cannabis, they talk about quality of life.

Releaf now employs and contracts over 170 professionals across clinical, operational, and technology functions, with a prescriber base of more than 50 specialists.

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About Releaf

Founded by Mason Soiza in 2022 and launched to the public in 2024, Releaf is the UK's fastest-growing and most-trusted* medical cannabis clinic, serving patients through its advanced healthtech platform. With a prescriber base of over 50 specialists, we deliver evidence-based cannabinoid care directly to patients' homes through tailored treatment plans. Integrated with NHS systems, Releaf has transformed access to medicinal cannabis treatment in the UK and is now expanding internationally with Releaf.com.

*According to Trustpilot

For more information contact press@releaf.co.uk or visit www.releaf.co.uk

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SOURCE: Releaf Dispensary Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/releaf-crosses-25-000-patients-with-record-revenue-1156629