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WKN: 549309 | ISIN: DE0005493092 | Ticker-Symbol: BVB
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10.04.26 | 16:02
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ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Extends Player Employment Contract with Nico Schlotterbeck

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (hereinafter "Borussia Dortmund" or "BVB") has extended its contract with Nico Schlotterbeck until 2031. The 26-year-old German international signed his new player employment contract this Friday.

Schlotterbeck joined Dortmund from SC Freiburg in 2022 and has since played 155 competitive matches for the Black and Yellows. The center back has scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists. Schlotterbeck has now played 25 matches for the German national team since his debut in 2022.

Borussia Dortmund's CEO, Carsten Cramer, says: "The contract extension with Nico Schlotterbeck is of enormous significance. He is of great value to us, both as a player and as a person. And Nico, in turn, knows exactly what he has in our club. He is highly valued and senses that we are building something here right now. That's why we're very pleased that we were able to extend his contract, which was set to expire next year, early."

Lars Ricken, managing director sport, emphasizes: "We have achieved our goal - clarity by mid-April. That was important to me. Nico Schlotterbeck is a leader at BVB and on the national team. We're glad that he's returned to top form so quickly after his recent serious injury. That demonstrates his determination and class. We are absolutely convinced that Nico can continue to develop at Borussia Dortmund and become indispensable to our club. Conveying that to him was very important to us during our discussions, which were characterized by mutual respect and trust."

BVB Sporting Director Ole Book explains: "With Nico, we have one of the best center backs in the game in our ranks. His play with and against the ball, his ability to open up the game, his tackling, paired with his presence and aggressiveness on the field - all of that makes him incredibly valuable to us. We're certain that together with Nico, we can achieve a lot at Borussia Dortmund."

Nico Schlotterbeck says: "I'm thrilled to have extended my contract with BVB. I deliberately took my time with this because it's an important decision for me. We had good discussions throughout the process, but even so, it wasn't something I could wrap up in just a week or two. The club officials presented me with a solid plan, and I know what I have in this club. My goal is to win titles together with Borussia Dortmund."

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/borussia-dortmund-extends-player-employment-contract-with-nico-sch-1156632

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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