The 18th SolarEx Istanbul showcased Türkiye's expanding solar ecosystem, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors and reinforcing its role as a rising global hub for PV manufacturing and innovation. At the same time, strong growth in distributed solar and emerging battery storage highlights both the market's potential and its key challenges, including regulatory constraints, grid limits, and increasing global competition.The 18th edition of SolarEx Istanbul brought together the full spectrum of Türkiye's solar energy ecosystem, highlighting the sector's growing depth and international reach. ...

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