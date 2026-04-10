The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is unlikely to materially affect solar manufacturing projects in the Middle East for now, as most of these investments remain at an early stage. OPIS analyst Brian Ng sees the most immediate risk in logistics. If disruptions persist, shipments of solar products into the region could be delayed and export pricing may turn volatile.From the magazine The Middle East remains a major destination for China's module exports and an increasingly important market for new photovoltaic manufacturing investment. Recent clashes have so far had limited impact on Chinese downstream ...

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