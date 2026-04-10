Adana-based WHS introduced a PV-powered water heating system that operates without an inverter, using 1.6 kW of direct DC solar input with integrated MPPT. The system supports hybrid operation with a 2 kW AC backup, runs at extra-low voltage of less than 50 V, delivers around 3 kWh/day of thermal energy, and heats water to 65-85 C for residential and small commercial use.Turkish heating solutions provider Water Heating Systems (WHS) has presented this week its DC Sunboil range of photovoltaic-powered water heating systems, targeting residential and small commercial applications at the SolarEX ...

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