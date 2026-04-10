O'KEY Group S.A.

O'KEY GROUP S.A. EGM APPROVES DELISTING OF GDRs FROM AIX



10-Apr-2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice to Shareholders 10 April 2026

O'KEY GROUP S.A. EGM APPROVES DELISTING OF GDRs FROM AIX O'KEY GROUP S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company") announces that the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) approved delisting of the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the Astana International Exchange (AIX). All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu . On April 10, 2026, the EGM of O'KEY GROUP S.A. decided to suspend trading on the AIX in the Group's global depositary receipts (ISIN US6708662019) from May 8, 2026 and to terminate trading and exclude these GDRs (ISIN US6708662019) from the official list of the AIX from May 13, 2026. The Company will send an application for suspension of trading and delisting to AIX no later than April 10, 2026. It is assumed that the last trading day will be May 6, 2026. The expected delisting date is May 13, 2026. The Company's GDRs have been also listed on the Moscow Exchange since December 2020. It is planned that after delisting from AIX, the GDR program will continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations Natalya.Belyavskaya@market-da.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT THE COMPANY O'KEY GROUP S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading players in the discounter market in Russia, which owns a store chain under the "DA!" brand. As of the end of 2025, the Group operated 232 "DA!" discounters in more than 87 places in Central Russia. The Group also operates four distribution centres in the Moscow region. The Company opened its first discounters in 2015 and since then has been demonstrating continuous growth. Hystorically, the Group also owned the O'KEY hypermarkets chain, and sold this business segment at the end of 2025. The O'KEY GROUP S.A. shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners - 49.11%; GSU Ltd - 34.14%; free-float and other holders - 16.75%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.



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