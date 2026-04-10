The country added around 44.6 GW of new PV capacity in fiscal year 2026, according to new figures released by JMK Research. India A new report by JMK Research reveales that India added around 44.6 GW of solar and 6 GW of wind capacity in fiscal year 2026. Solar and wind installations increased 87.2% and 45.6%, respectively, year-on-year. Fiscal year 2026 refers to the period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. With these additions, India's total installed renewable energy capacity reached 275 GW as of March 31, 2026. Solar power accounts for around 55% with 150.26 GW of total renewable energy ...

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