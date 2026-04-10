London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Sends announces on their LinkedIn that their Compliance team has been shortlisted for Small Compliance Team of the Year (<7 Team Members) at the ICA Compliance Awards 2026. The jury commends the team's delivery of strong compliance oversight and financial crime prevention, despite operating with a compact team of four professionals.





Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends

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The ICA Compliance Awards will announce this year's winners at the ceremony on 25 June 2026 at the Park Plaza Westminster in London. Sends' shortlisting reflects efficiency of its compliance framework and the team's ability to support growth while maintaining a risk-based approach to decision-making.

During 2025, the team focused on strengthening internal controls, standardising processes, and improving operational efficiency without compromising compliance quality. Working across onboarding, due diligence, transaction monitoring, internal investigations, regulatory reporting, and AML framework maintenance, the team created a scalable compliance function that keeps pace with business growth and regulatory expectations.

Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends, commented:

"We are honoured to be shortlisted for this award, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Sends compliance team for their hard work, expertise and commitment. Their ability to deliver high-quality outcomes with limited resources is what has earned us this recognition, and this shortlisting reflects the culture of accountability and collaboration they have built across the business."

The shortlisting comes as Sends continues to scale as a regulated financial services provider, with compliance playing a central role in supporting secure, compliant, and sustainable growth. The company's latest external AML audit in December 2025 concluded with no compliance-related findings, providing independent validation of the team's maturity and effectiveness.

About Sends

Sends is a UK-based financial services provider and FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI), offering secure payment solutions for individual and corporate clients. The company supports e-wallet services, electronic money issuance, and merchant acquiring, underpinned by a compliance-driven approach to growth and innovation.

About the ICA Compliance Awards

The ICA Compliance Awards recognise and celebrate internal compliance and financial crime prevention teams who go above and beyond to collaborate, innovate, and raise compliance standards across the globe. These awards promote best practice, champion the profession, and highlight the importance of compliance and financial crime prevention in today's constantly changing regulatory, geopolitical and business environment.

About ICA

The International Compliance Association (ICA) is the leading professional body for the global regulatory and financial crime compliance community. Since 2001, ICA has enhanced the knowledge, skills and behaviour of over 160,000 professionals through internationally recognised qualifications and accredited in-company training.

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Source: United Press