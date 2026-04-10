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WKN: A41ZX3 | ISIN: CA03968J2011 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Arcus Development Group Inc.: Arcus Appoints New Director and Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Arcus Development Group Inc. (TSXV:ADG)("Arcus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eric Negraeff, Jeremy Hanson and Kiya Hushyar have been appointed as directors of the Company and Christopher Cooper has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

The Company also announces the appointment of Darryl Jones, a current director, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Negraeff is an accomplished entrepreneur with over 20 years of professional capital markets experience. He is V.P. of Corporate Development at Incite Capital Markets. He previously served at C.M. Oliver & Company and at PI Financial (now Ventum Financial Corp.). As a successful proprietary trader, he created a profitable division designed to take advantage of unique arbitrage opportunities. He went on to manage a proprietary trading desk designing trading strategies for high net worth and institutional clientele. With over a decade specializing in raising capital for small to mid-size companies at PI Financial, he joined Incite Capital Markets working to develop fundraising, strategic planning, investor relations, and corporate communication services.

Mr. Hanson is a professional geoscientist with over 12 years of experience in mineral exploration throughout Canada. He is the President of Hardline Exploration Corp., a geological consulting firm focused on western Canada as well as the current VP Exploration and a Director of Garibaldi Resources Corp. Mr. Hanson graduated with a B.Sc. Hons with distinction from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. Hushyar is an experienced Chief Financial Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. Strong finance professional skilled in Structured Financing, Debt & Equity Restructuring, Enterprise Risk Management, Internal Audit, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). Mr. Hushyar has experience in audit and advisory roles with both KPMG and Deloitte, and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of a large private fintech firm based in Vancouver. He holds a BBA in Accounting from Simon Fraser University, and will chair the Audit Committee of Arcus.

Mr. Cooper offers more than two decades of experience in corporate development, senior management, finance, and operations. He has served on the boards of multiple companies and has successfully raised capital and implemented growth strategies across oil, gas, and mining. Most recently, Mr. Cooper was a Director of Alpha Lithium Corporation, which was acquired by Tecpetrol in December 2023 for CAD $313 million, a transaction that highlighted his ability to deliver value through strategic exits.

Mr. Jones joined the Arcus board on December 3, 2025. He is currently the President and CEO of Star Copper Corp., a copper exploration company with active projects in the Golden Triangle and Golden Horseshoe regions of British Columbia. Mr. Jones was a founding director of Alpha Lithium Corporation, which was acquired by Tecpetrol for CAD $313 million in December of 2023. Prior to that, Mr. Jones spent fifteen years in the capital markets as an investment advisor with PI Financial Corp. (Canada) and Raymond James Ltd. (Canada).

On behalf of Arcus Development Group Inc.

"Darryl Jones"

Darryl Jones, Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information contact:

Darryl Jones, Interim CEO
Arcus Development Group Inc.
E-mail: darryl@starcopper.com
Telephone: 604-788-9533
Website: www.arcusdevelopmentgroup.com

SOURCE: Arcus Development Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/arcus-appoints-new-director-and-officers-1156639

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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