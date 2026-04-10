Pacific Assets Trust plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0006674385
Issuer Name
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
1607 Capital Partners, LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Richmond
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
The Northern Trust Company
Chicago
United States
State Street Global Advisors
Boston
United States
Bank of New York Mellon
New York
United States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
09-Apr-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
10-Apr-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.937067
0.000000
4.937067
5641217
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.226141
0.000000
5.226141
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006674385
0
5641217
0.000000
4.937067
Sub Total 8.A
5641217
4.937067%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Kevin Rutherford, CCO
804-525-1752
12. Date of Completion
10-Apr-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Richmond, VA