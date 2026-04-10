State-owned energy developer CECEP has raised CNY 2.95 billion ($431.8 million) for PV and storage projects, while China's metals industry association says polysilicon prices have fallen for a seventh straight week.China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP) has issued 29.5 million convertible bonds at CNY 100.00 per bond, raising a total of CNY 2.95 billion. The funds will be used to build six PV power plants and associated energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 900 MW. Total investment in the projects is estimated at CNY 4.566 billion. Zhejiang Chint Electrics ...

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