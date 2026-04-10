Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines live from PDAC 2026 for an exclusive interview with Greg Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Metallic Minerals. After a 15-year bear market for junior miners, capital is finally hunting for real assets in safe jurisdictions. Greg explains how Metallic Minerals built district-scale positions in Colorado's La Plata project (copper, silver, gold, PGM) and the Keno Hill silver district in Yukon - right next to Hecla Mining's largest Canadian silver mine. Discover why primary silver is scarce, how Newmont became a strategic investor, and why the industry's lack of exploration over the past decade and a half has created a structural supply gap. If you want to understand where real demand meets scarce supply in critical metals, this conversation delivers the market intelligence you need.